PM Modi, Portuguese Counterpart Agree to Work Together During COVID-19 Crisis

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had an "extensive" discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa during which the two leaders agreed to continue to support each other especially in ensuring supplies of the medical products during the crisis."Extensive discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nations will continue working together and support each other in these times, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products, sharing research and best practices," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.During the talks, the Portuguese prime minister congratulated PM Modi on the "good results" achieved in containing the pandemic in the country."I had an excellent conversation today with @narendramodi, whom I congratulated on the good results achieved in containing the pandemic in a country as large and populous as #India. We shared information on the management of the pandemic and reflected on the post-#COVID19 world," tweeted CostaThe two leaders discussed the state of COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken by both countries to control their health and economic impact. PM Modi commended Costa for his effective handling of the crisis.The leaders noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of the virus. They offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the situation and agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting COVID-19.The prime minister thanked PM Costa for extending the validity of visas of Indian travelers to Portugal who could not return because of the lockdown. Prime Minister Costa expressed his appreciation for the facilitation provided by Indian authorities to Portuguese citizens in India.The leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-COVID context. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)