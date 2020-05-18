PM Modi Reviews Cyclone Amphan Situation in Meeting with MHA, NDMA

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the arising Cyclone Amphan situation in different parts of the country.Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday and is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm, said Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General.Speaking to ANI, Mohapatra said, "It will move towards north-northeast direction and cross Digha (West Bengal)-Hatia island (Bangladesh) on the afternoon/evening of May 20 with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph."The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for the next four days in the light of very severe cyclonic storm Amphan, for isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Rainfall is likely to commence from the evening of May 18. (ANI)

