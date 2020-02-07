PM Modi Uses Wit, Couplets, Anecdotes to Hit at Opposition

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recited couplets, lines, anecdotes and used repartee in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as he took dig at the opposition and also evoked smiles during his reply in the two houses to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.When Modi began to speak in Lok Sabha, opposition members started raising slogans hailing Mahatma Gandhi. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a trailer. Modi responded by saying that "Gandhiji may be trailer for you, he is life for us".With Congress members repeatedly talking of unemployment, Modi said: "we will not allow your unemployment to end".As Chowdhury repeatedly got up and interrupted him, Modi said he can sit down and let Chowdhury speak as others behind him were laughing and it was not good for his reputation.Chowdhury said Modi should not worry about his reputation and that he was quite self-sufficient.Modi said the politics of Congress has been such for the past 70 years that no Congressman can be self-sufficient."When I see and hear Adhirji, I first congratulate Kiren Rijijuji. The Fit India movement that he has started, its publicity Adhirji does in a very nice way. He delivers his speech and also does the gym simultaneously. I thank him for the publicity," Modi said."Adhirji, you have worked so hard, your CR is now fine," Modi said at another point. As opposition leaders interrupted his speech, Modi said he learns a lot from farmers.He said the farmer keeps the land tilled and puts seed at an appropriate time. "What was happening for the last ten minutes was tilling of land. Now that your brain is ripe, I will start putting seeds one by one," he said. With Chowdhury seeking to take a dig at him during his speech on Wednesday, Modi said the shoulder of Swami Vivekananda was used to train guns.Modi then recited an anecdote, saying once a group of people were travelling in a train and as train gained speed the tracks started making noise. He said a saint said that the sound conveyed the limitless power of Almighty. He said two others also said words to the same effect while a fourth person, who was a wrestler, felt the train was telling him that he should eat`rabri' and do exercise.Modi said the message taken depends on the person concerned. He also gave a light-hearted yet sharp reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'youth will beat PM with sticks' remark and said he will increase the frequency of doing Surya Namaskar to deal with the assault.As Gandhi attempted to interject, Modi said he had been speaking for 30-40 minutes but the current has reached there now. "Some tube lights work like this," he said.In the Rajya Sabha Modi recited lines of humour poet Kaka Hathrasi and leaders such as Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Ram Manohar Lohia. (ANI)

