New Delhi, August 19: Following NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all the MPs, including the Opposition, to support CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential elections. Rijiju said that PM Modi gave CP Radhakrishnan's introduction to the floor leaders in the meeting. "NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election, CP Radhakrishnan, was introduced in the meeting. The floor leaders, MPs of the NDA, warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan ji, congratulated him and thanked the Prime Minister. His introduction was given by Prime Minister Modi in the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party," he told the reporters.

The Union Minister added that PM Modi has appealed to all the MPs to unanimously support the NDA's candidate. Kiren Rijiju said, "Along with the introduction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the entire party, especially the Opposition, that all the MPs should come together and unanimously support the candidate decided by the NDA for the Vice Presidential election." ‘Long Years of Public Service, Experience Will Enrich Our Nation’: PM Narendra Modi Meets NDA’s Vice Presidential Nominee CP Radhakrishnan (See Pics).

"Rajnath Singh is also talking to everyone, and we want that we all together support Radhakrishnan unanimously in the election of the Vice President, and it will be very useful for our democracy, for our country and also in running the Rajya Sabha," he added. Hailing CP Radhakrishnan's nomination, Rijiju said that he has not been involved in any controversy or corruption. "CP Radhakrishnan is a very good name for the post of Vice President. Everyone has accepted this. There is no controversy in his life, no corruption, no stain; he has lived a very simple life and has only worked for society and the country. If such a person becomes the Vice President of the country, it will be a matter of great happiness for the country," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi felicitated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union Ministers and MPs reached the Parliament Library building for the meeting and to felicitate Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan was welcomed at the venue by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders. Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know About Maharashtra Governor Named NDA’s Vice President Candidate.

PM Modi Welcomes NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan

Participated in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in Delhi this morning. Happy to see the enthusiasm in favour of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for the Vice Presidency.@CPRGuv pic.twitter.com/87Gkwr2pLO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, and BJP MPs Sambit Patra and Subhash Barala also attended the meeting. Radhakrishnan will file his nomination papers on August 20 at 11 am, with about 160 members, including 20 proposers and 20 supporters, expected to be present. The election for the Vice President post will be held on September 9.

