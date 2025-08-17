New Delhi, August 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9. The decision was finalised during a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

According to the Election Commission’s notification, the last date for filing nominations is August 21, and scrutiny of documents will take place on August 22. The announcement comes in the backdrop of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation, leaving the post vacant ahead of the election. Vice President Elections 2025: BJP Names Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA Candidate After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, has had a long political and administrative career. He assumed charge as Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024, after serving as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. During his gubernatorial tenure, he also held additional charges as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. A two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore (1998 and 1999), Radhakrishnan played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu politics as BJP’s state president between 2003 and 2006. He was instrumental in organising a 93-day Ratha Yatra on issues such as interlinking rivers, combating terrorism, and eradicating untouchability. Within Parliament, he chaired the Standing Committee on Textiles and contributed significantly to committees on finance and public undertakings. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Felicitates Divya Deshmukh on Winning FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 Title.

Beyond politics, Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh since the 1970s. A graduate in Business Administration, he was also a sports enthusiast during his youth, excelling in table tennis, long-distance running, and actively participating in cricket and volleyball.

With decades of political experience and administrative service, CP Radhakrishnan emerges as a seasoned leader and the NDA’s choice for the Vice Presidency, marking a significant step in his long-standing journey in public life.

