Police Conduct Surprise Raids on Sand Ramps in East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A joint task force of police on Sunday night conducted surprise raids at the sand ramps in Gopalapuram village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and seized various equipment allegedly used in illegal sand mining.According to police, unauthorised sand mining was taking place at the sand ramps.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Kishore Reddy said: "These raids are being conducted according to the directions of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), and we have coordinated with them during these inspections. Our aim is to find out how sand is being smuggled out of the sand reach in an unauthorized manner."The team led by Reddy recovered three lorries filled with sand, 29 empty lorries, three tractors, one poclainer machine and one water tanker from the location, which were later handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

