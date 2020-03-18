Police's Help Sought as Five Who Returned from Abroad Do Not Isolate Themselves

Jalna, Mar 18 (PTI) The tehsildar of Jalna in central Maharashtra has sought help from the police to persuade five persons who returned from Thailand recently to go in quarantine, an official said.

The tehsildar has written to the police to put these five persons in quarantine at the Police Training Centre here saying they were not cooperating with authorities despite the possibility that they were exposed to the virus while they were abroad.

Despite the health department's advice to them to isolate themselves at home, these five persons were spotted at public functions and weddings, a police official said.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the tehsildar has written to the sub divisional police officer, chief officer of the Jalna Municipal Council and police inspector of the concerned police station and sought their help.

Meanwhile, at present three persons who were suspected to have had exposure to the coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation ward at the District Government Hospital here.

Two of them tested negative for the virus while the report of the third one who had travel history to China is awaited from the National Institute for Virology, Pune. PTI

