Prasad Among Five Short-listed Candidates for Selector Job

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors.

The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik met here and scrutinised 44 applications.

"They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.

