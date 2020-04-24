President Wishes People on Ramzan, Says Let's Defeat COVID-19 with Collective Determination

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greeting to the people on the occasion of Ramzan, stating that let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline.The President said this 'pious month' inspires everyone to be compassionate and kind towards each other, especially those in need."Ramzan Mubarak to all. May this pious month inspire us to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially those in need. On this occasion, let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan."Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places. The start of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting. (ANI)

