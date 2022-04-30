New mommy in B-town, actor Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday shared some extremely hot photos in her latest post, leaving her followers awestruck. In her recent Instagram post, the 'Mary Kom' star can be seen wearing a lime-coloured co-ord bikini set, relaxing in the pool at her LA abode. "Instagram Vs Reality" she captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her ‘Instagram vs Reality’ As She Poses Inside a Pool in Yellow Checkered Swimsuit! (View Pics).

Priyanka looked really stunning and alluring and fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emoticons including her husband Nick Jonas who dropped a fire emoji and the comment 'Damn'. Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Black Bikini, Relaxes In Pool Listening To Classic Bollywood Music (View Photos & Videos).

Check Out The Instagram Pictures Below:

Nick Jonas' Comment:

It was recently revealed that the actor couple duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had named their daughter, who was born in January this year via surrogacy, as 'Malti Marie'. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next films include Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Amazon's 'Citadel,' and Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things.'

