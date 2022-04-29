Priyanka Chopra has been incredibly busy juggling shoots between different locations and developing new projects. She and Her husband Nick Jonas also welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and videos of her unexpected self-care time. Priyanka flaunted a black bikini set in a mirror selfie. And in the videos she posted, she is relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to old Bollywood music. Priyanka definitely embraced her ‘Desi Girl’ side for her self-care time. Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans With Desi Look, Netizens Go Gaga Over Her Style In Yellow Salwar Suit (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

