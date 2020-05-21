Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Trying to Paint UP CM as Dictator: BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Thursday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her party was trying to paint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a dictator in the public's eye over the buses row."How can any government allow buses without valid papers? It appears that Priyanka and her party are trying to show UP Chief Minister as a dictator and that he has has no human values. But People are aware about the Congress' tricks in this row," Subhash told ANI here.This comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Uttar Pradesh government to allow the buses to transport migrant labourers to their homes saying that the BJP can put their stickers on these buses and claim these buses were availed by them."It is unfortunate Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is politicizing the coronavirus pandemic situation. The Congress claimed the party will arrange 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers. If they are so concerned about migrant workers, they can arrange buses in Rajasthan, Chattisgrah, Punjab, Jharkhand and Maharastra, where they are in power," Subhash said."Till now they would have transported lakhs of people instead of making tall claims. The Congress party should feel ashamed for cheating people. Priyanka must stop mudslinging on the NDA government with false claims," he added.Subhash said that many of the buses in the list provided by Congress have no valid fitness certificates or insurance papers and added that a case has also been registered against Priyanka's personal assistant for misinformation over the buses."It's purely a politically-motivated high-voltage drama to tarnish the image of Adityanath government. The Congress has no real intention to help the migrant workers. Modi government is very much concerned about migrant workers and has announced many schemes and has also arranged Shramik special trains for migrant workers," he said.UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had earlier said that the list of buses given by the Congress party to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of many two-wheelers, autos, and goods carriers. (ANI)

