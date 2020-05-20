Priyanka Made Fake Promise of Providing 1,000 Buses to UP Govt, She Must Apologise: BJP

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The BJP claimed on Wednesday that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a "fake promise" of providing 1,000 buses to the Uttar Pradesh government for ferrying stranded migrants and demanded an apology from her.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao accused the Congress general secretary of passing off buses provided by the Rajasthan government as those arranged by her party, and said she "betrayed" people of the state by doing so.

Over 297 buses provided by the Congress have no fitness certificate, 68 have no documents and the registration numbers of 98 turned out to be of vehicles other than buses, Rao, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) has also insulted the people of Rajasthan by passing off the buses provided by the state government as that arranged by her family. For this fake promise she and the Congress should apologise to the people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well," he said.

As the war of words between the BJP and the Congress heated up, Priyanka Gandhi urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on Wednesday to allow her party to ply buses to ferry migrants to their homes amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without playing politics over the issue.

In a 10-minute video message released on Congress social media handles, she said this is not the time to play politics but to help people, especially migrant labourers, suffering due to the lockdown.

