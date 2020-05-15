Punjab Finance Minister's Father Gurdas Singh Badal Passes Away in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal's father Gurdas Singh Badal, passed away at the age of 90 at a hospital in Mohali on late Thursday night, his son informed on Friday.His last rites will be performed in the family's ancestral village.The friends and well-wishers have been requested to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony due to the coronavirus situation."It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S. Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 90," Manpreet Singh Badal said in a tweet on Friday."His health had started deteriorating after my mother's death in March and he was on a life-support system for the past few days." "We will like to request all friends and well-wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village (Badal), " he added.Gurdas Badal was the younger brother of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal. (ANI)

