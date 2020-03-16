Punjab Govt Orders Closure of State Zoos Till March 31

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday has ordered the closure of all zoos in the state till March 31.Earlier today, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had issued a strong appeal to the people not to panic in view of the coronavirus scare but to take all necessary precautions, while avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings.Further, the people have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, said the resolution. It stated that people who are having cough, sneezing and fever should immediately contact 104-Medical Helpline of the Health and Family Welfare Department or the control rooms of their respective district.The people have also been told to either defer wedding functions or ensure that not more than 50 persons are present. The government also appealed to religious and Dera heads to limit the gatherings and educate their followers about the coronavirus dangers.Though Punjab has so far reportedly only one confirmed case, no effort is being spared by the state government to ensure stringent measures against the spread of the disease, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)

