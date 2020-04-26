Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 322

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 322 in the state including 86 cured and 18 deaths, said Punjab Health Department on Sunday. According to the health department, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab today.Out of all the fresh cases, 3 cases have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 each in SBS Nagar and Ludhiana.With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)