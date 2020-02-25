Quique Setien Praises Fabian Ruiz Ahead of Clash Against Napoli

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Napoli, Barcelona manager Quique Setien praised the opponent's Fabian Ruiz saying that he has a lot of affection for the Spanish player."I have a lot of affection for Fabian, he has had spectacular growth, I'm very happy for him, I hope that tomorrow he will not show all his virtues so we can stop him. I am happy with his goals, he is tremendously humble and a beautiful person," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.Setien is expecting the best version of Napoli during their Champions League clash on February 26."We expect the best version of Napoli. It will be a disputed game. I think we have a very good and very positive dynamic," he said."We have had some really tough games in recent weeks, and we have overcome them very well. I think we're having a good time," Setien added.The manager is also excited for his first Champions League game saying that it is a special motivation."It's my first Champions League game, it's a special motivation, it's emotional for me to start this journey in a stadium like this, full of passion and history. It will be an exciting game," he said. (ANI)

