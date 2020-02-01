R-Day Maha NCC Contingent Visits Two Navy Warships in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) A National Cadet Corps contingent from Maharashtra which participated in the Republic Day camp in New Delhi visited two warships here on Saturday, an official said.

The contingent, comprising 116 cadets, was shown weapon systems and sensors on the two ships and were provided an operational glimpse of the challenging maritime environment, he said.

They had taken a ferry cruise from Mumbai Harbour to Karanja Jetty, he added.

The NCC team had returned home from Delhi on Friday.

