New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 55th birthday on Thursday. He said on X, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Flags Delay in Scholarships for Students From Marginalised Communities.

‘May He Be Blessed With Long and Healthy Life’

Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.@RahulGandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2025

A fifth-term Lok Sabha MP and former Congress president, Gandhi is a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, whose three members have occupied the post of prime minister since India's independence. He is considered the de facto face of the main opposition party.

