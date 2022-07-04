Ahmedabad, July 4: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a 21-year-old woman from Thaltej has accused her school friend of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The cops at Sola police station have registered a case of rape against the accused.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that her friend from school, identified as Bhanwarlal Gurjar, raped her multiple times between November 2021 to June 2022. The accused works at a private hospital in the area. Gurjar used to take her to hotels and was sexually assaulted several times. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped by 4 Men, Forcibly Converted For Marriage; Case Registered.

Reportedly, Gurjar refused to marry the victim. Following this, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. The cops at Sola police station have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).