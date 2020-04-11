Ramaphosa Rejects Muslims' Pleas for Opening Mosques During Lockdown

World. (File Image)

Johannesburg, Apr 11 (PTI) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected an appeal by a Muslim organisation to allow the reopening of mosques for the five daily prayers during the Covid-19-triggered lockdown in the country.

Mosques, churches, temples and other religious shrines are among the institutions where gatherings have been prohibited as the country battles COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa had on Thursday announced a two-week extension of the 21-day lockkdown that was due to end on April 14.

The President was responding to attorney Zehir Omar, who had submitted papers on behalf of the Majlisul Ulama of South Africa, citing the religious obligations which were allegedly being denied under the lockdown.

A list of Muslim religious institutions claiming to support the request was provided by an organisation called ‘Custodians of the Haq' in support of the MA, but some have now denied being party to it.

Omar asked for the lockdown restrictions to be eased, as had been done for the huge minibus taxi industry to allow them to operate with limited numbers.

The appeal said the prayers would be conducted swiftly and the congregants would disperse immediately afterwards.

But the Presidency said in a statement that the consequences and measures taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curtail the coronavirus spread was a concern for all South Africans, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

The statement said Ramaphosa had consulted with leaders from religious communities before the measures were taken.

Among those who had earlier expressed support in a broadcast on national public TV was Moulana Ebrahim Bham, the secretary general of the Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa.

“The consequences expressed at these meetings from leaders of all faiths was that adherence to lockdown regulations was necessary for the greater good, despite the sacrifices that this would require South Africans to make.”

“We fully appreciate that being unable to worship at a mosque is a great sacrifice being made by the Muslim community. It is, however, similar to the sacrifices being made by not just by adherents to other faiths, but by other Muslims around the world,” the statement said.

A number of leading Muslim organisations, largely from the South African Indian community across the country, have disassociated themselves from the list of the Custodians.

The Presidency also said the Islamic Medical Association had advised that the letter by Majlis is not a representation of the majority of Muslims in South Africa.

“We are in full support of the President's difficult task and even the Friday prayers usually attended by thousands at our mosques have not been held for the past three weeks already,” said a religious leader from Durban who asked not to be identified.

“The Majlisul request is totally out of line. Even the biggest event in the life of a Muslim, the annual Hajj (pilgrimage) in Makkah, has been put on hold, so who are these people to want a different approach to that which applies to all religious groups in South Africa?” the Moulana queried.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)