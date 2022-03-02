The release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Untitled Film With Luv Ranjan To Release In Theatres On January 26, 2023.

"RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg... #BhushanKumar presentation," he said. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Team Up for New Apparel Brand Ad, Check First Picture of Stylish Duo Together.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

