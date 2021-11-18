Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor would be teaming up for the first time with Luv Ranjan’s film that is yet-to-be titled. The makers have announced that the film will be released on Republic Day 2023 weekend, January 26. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor as RK’s parents. Well, all eyes are on this movie that is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Release Date Of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Film

