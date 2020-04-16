Relaxation in Lockdown from April 20 as Per Centre's Guidelines, Says Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 16 (ANI): The relaxation in lockdown would become effective from April 20 in Haryana, the state government said on Thursday. "As per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, the relaxation in lockdown would become effective from April 20," said Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora. The Deputy Commissioners were guided to prepare a detailed plan for permitting operation of certain establishments after April 20."All Deputy Commissioners should prepare and plan for the permitted operations including the auction of fisheries ponds, construction work, the opening of dhabas and Common Service Centres (CSCs) etc."Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 till May 3. However, he stated that a few relaxations could be given to the areas where the spread of the virus is contained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)