Roger Deakins Grabs Best Cinematographer Oscar for '1917'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): The 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday (local time) saw Roger Deakins walk away with the Best Cinematographer honour for the movie '1917'.The widely acclaimed cinematographer thanked the whole cast of the movie and extended a special mention to the director Sam Mendes for the support.Starring British actors, George MacKay and Dean Charles, director Sam Mendes' epic war-drama '1917' has been nominated for a string of top awards, including the category of Best Picture and Best Director.'1917' also won an Oscar win for Best Visual Effects.'1917' had taken top honours, including best director and best drama prizes, at the Golden Globes earlier in January.Meanwhile, Oscars 2020 also awarded Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland in the category of Best Film Editing for the film 'Ford v Ferrari.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)