Washington, Feb 19: US President Donald Trump marked Black History Month at the White House, using the occasion to highlight his record on criminal justice reform, the economy, and public safety - and to praise Indian American leader Harmeet Kaur Dhillon from the stage. “This is a nice, full room,” Trump said as he opened the reception on Wednesday (local time), calling the centennial observance of Black History Month “a big deal, 100th. That’s sort of special.” The President began by paying tribute to the late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson. “He was a piece of work, but he was a good man,” Trump said. “I just want to pay my highest respects to Reverend Jesse Jackson.”

As he moved through a long list of guests and officials, Trump turned to legal battles involving Harvard and other institutions and said, “Harmeet is on their trail, right?” -- a reference to Harmeet Dhillon, who serves as US Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. Dhillon, an Indian-American lawyer born in 1969, was appointed to the role in 2025. She previously served as vice chair of the California Republican Party and as the Republican National Committeewoman for California. Her elevation to a top Justice Department civil rights post has made her one of the most senior Indian Americans in the Trump administration. Trump used the event to reiterate what he described as key accomplishments for Black Americans. World War 3 Fears: US President Donald Trump Considers Direct Military Action Against Iran Amid Nuclear Deadlock, Says Report.

“I signed historic criminal justice reform into law,” he said, referring to the First Step Act enacted during his first term. “Just so you know, for 30 years, more than any other group of people, have been trying to get criminal reform, and they couldn’t do it.” He also pointed to long-term funding for historically Black colleges and universities. “Black Americans single-handedly secured record-long-term funding for, I told you, the historically black colleges and universities,” Trump said. “I created nearly 9,000 opportunity zones with our great secretary.”

On the economy, Trump argued that the United States was outperforming the rest of the world. “We’re the hottest country right now anywhere in the world,” he said. “The stock market has hit 53 all-time record highs since the election.” He added, “More Americans are working today than at any time in American history,” and said wages were rising faster than inflation. The reception also featured remarks from Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for a nonviolent drug offence was commuted during Trump’s first term.

“Only in America could there be a story like my story,” she said. “This president right here, President Donald Trump, brought me from the prison pit to the White House.” Johnson added, “Don’t let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump, has not -- is not for Black America.” Trump said, “We celebrate Black History Month. We honour the memory of those who came before us by continuing their legacy and fighting for an America that’s -- really an America that’s safe and strong and prosperous.” What Is the 25th Amendment? New Epstein Files Reveal Steve Bannon Told Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump Should Be Removed From Office.

For Indian audiences, Dhillon’s mention at a major White House event underscores the growing presence of Indian Americans in influential positions across US administrations, including in sensitive portfolios such as civil rights enforcement. Black History Month is observed every February in the United States to recognise the contributions of African Americans to American history.

