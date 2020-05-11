Rupani Updates PM on Latest Coronavirus Situation in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest coronavirus situation in Gujarat and steps taken by his government to contain its spread.

Rupani was among chief ministers, who interacted with Modi through video conference. The PM-CMs meeting was called to discuss ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy as the third phase of lockdown comes to end on May 17.

In an official release, the state government said Rupani took part in the meeting and shared details about various decisions taken so far by his government about opening shops, industries and other commercial activities in the state.

Rupani also held discussions with the PM about future strategy to contain the viral infection and also start industrial activities, it said.

During a similar PM-CMs meeting held in end-April, Rupani had said his government will follow whatever the Centre decides on fighting COVID-19.

Gujarat has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

