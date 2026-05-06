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A new Christian-focused mobile service provider, Radiant Mobile, is launching in the US with a mandate to block p*rn and LGBT-related content at the network level. Marketed as a "Jesus-centric" alternative to traditional carriers, the service aims to provide a filtered digital environment for religious consumers by restricting access to a wide range of categories deemed incompatible with its values.

The service, which officially debuts on Tuesday, utilizes advanced filtering technology to ensure that certain restrictions cannot be bypassed by the user.

Network-Level Filtering and Restrictions on P*rn and LGBT Content

Radiant Mobile operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), purchasing bandwidth from T-Mobile to provide its service. Unlike standard parental control apps that can be uninstalled, Radiant employs cybersecurity technology from the Israeli firm Allot to categorize and block website domains across more than 100 categories.

In addition to p*rnography, the network is designed to block content related to gender and transgender issues. According to founder Paul Fisher, the network can even target specific subdomains of otherwise accessible websites. For example, while a university’s main homepage might remain open, a dedicated LGBT resource page on that same domain would be blocked.

"We are going to create - and we think we have every right to do so - an environment that is Jesus-centric, that is void of pornography, void of LGBT, void of trans," Fisher told MIT Technology Review. Conversion to Christianity Results in Loss of Scheduled Caste Status: Supreme Court of India.

How Radiant Mobile Blocks P*rn and LGBT Content

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Broader Content Blocks and Church Partnerships

The filtering system extends beyond sexual and gender-related content. The network also intends to restrict access to material involving violence, self-harm, malware, gaming and "sects" such as websites dedicated to Satanism.

To grow its user base, Radiant has formed relationships with thousands of churches across the US. Under its business model, a portion of the USD 30 monthly subscription fee can be donated back to a user’s local congregation.

Chris Klimis, an Orlando-based minister and the company’s chief operating officer, stated that the initiative is a response to what he views as a "p*rnography crisis" within the Christian community. "We've got to figure out some way to close the door to the digital space," Klimis said. "That's what we're trying to do." Pornhub Restores Access for Some UK Users After Age Verification Update.

Exclusive Christian Content on Radiant Mobile Network

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The launch of Radiant Mobile follows a broader trend of "values-based" telecommunications, similar to the conservative "Trump Mobile" or the progressive "CREDO Mobile." It arrives amid a political climate where issues of religious freedom and transgender rights are frequently at the center of national debate.

Fisher, a former talent agent for high-profile models, indicated that the company’s ambitions are international. He plans to expand the service to other markets with significant Christian populations, specifically naming Mexico and South Korea as future targets.

While Radiant uses T-Mobile’s infrastructure through a third-party manager, T-Mobile has not commented on whether these specific content restrictions align with or violate their broader carrier policies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Radiant Mobile Wesbite). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).