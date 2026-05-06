Anu Sharma Goes Viral After Leaving Google for Palantir; Who Is She?

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Indian software engineer Anu Sharma has become a viral sensation across social media platforms this week after announcing her transition from Google to Palantir Technologies. The move has sparked a wider conversation within the tech community regarding career growth, the evolving definition of "dream companies," and the prioritization of high-impact roles over established corporate prestige.

While many engineers view a full-time position at Google as a career pinnacle, Sharma’s decision to depart the search giant after less than two years has resonated with a new generation of developers.

Anu Sharma Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Sharma (@its.anu.sharma)

Anu Sharma Career: A Rapid Rise in Tech

Anu Sharma’s professional trajectory is characterized by a series of high-profile roles at some of the world's leading technology firms. A graduate of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Sharma built a robust portfolio through a string of competitive internships before entering the workforce full-time. Who Is Anu Sharma and Why Did She Quit Google Job To Join Palantir?

Her early experience included:

X (formerly Twitter): A four-month internship in Bengaluru in 2022.

Google: A four-month internship in Hyderabad in 2023.

Intuit: A technical internship focused on software systems.

In 2024, she secured a full-time role as a Software Engineer at Google. After serving one year and seven months at the company, she announced her departure earlier this year to join Palantir Technologies as a Forward Deployed Software Engineer (FDSE).

Anu Sharma's Career in Tech Industry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Sharma (@its.anu.sharma)

Why the Switch Went Viral

The story gained significant traction on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) after users highlighted the "boldness" of leaving a stable, prestigious environment like Google for the specialized, high-stakes nature of Palantir.

The viral nature of her story reflects a shifting mindset among Gen Z and millennial tech workers. Unlike traditional product engineering roles, Palantir’s Forward Deployed roles often require engineers to work directly on-site with clients to solve complex, real-world data problems. This move is seen by many as a preference for "steep learning curves" and "mission-critical impact" over the perceived comfort of the "Google bubble."

Anu Sharma Is More Than a Software Engineer

Beyond her technical roles, Sharma has cultivated a significant personal brand. With over 230,000 followers on both Instagram and LinkedIn, she frequently shares insights into artificial intelligence, software development trends, and career advice.

She has also been active in the developer community through initiatives such as Twitter’s DevelopHER 2021 and programs with McKinsey Next Gen Women Leaders and Uber She++. Her ability to bridge the gap between technical expertise and digital content creation has contributed to her status as an "inspiration" for many aspiring developers. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Accused of Faking Father’s Death To Secure Paid Leave.

A Measured Response to Fame

Despite the sudden surge in online attention, Sharma has remained relatively low-profile regarding the viral buzz. Her only public acknowledgement of the trending discussion was a simple "folded hands" emoji shared on her Instagram Stories, signaling gratitude without directly engaging in the debates surrounding her career choices.

As the tech industry continues to evolve, Sharma’s transition serves as a prominent case study in how individual career milestones are increasingly becoming public benchmarks for the future of work in the digital age.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).