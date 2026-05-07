Weather Forecast Today, May 7, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

As India heads deeper into the summer season, weather conditions are expected to vary significantly across major cities on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for Delhi, where temperatures are likely to soar well above 42 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest days of the season so far. Mumbai is expected to witness a hot day. Chennai and Hyderabad are likely to experience hot and humid conditions with temperatures hovering in the high 30s. Bengaluru, known for its relatively pleasant weather, may see light rainfall and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Kolkata is expected to remain hot and muggy with the possibility of thunderstorm activity towards the evening. Shimla, meanwhile, will continue to enjoy cooler temperatures with the possibility of light rain and cloudy skies providing a welcome contrast to the intense heat gripping the plains across the country. Heatwave 2026: India Emerges As Global ‘Hotbox’ As 95 of World’s 100 Hottest Cities Recorded Within the Country.

Delhi Weather Today, May 7

Mumbai Weather Today, May 7

Chennai Weather Today, May 7

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 7

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 7

Kolkata Weather Today, May 7

Shimla Weather Today, May 7

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).