Russia to Use Helicopters and Drones to Monitor

World. (File Image)

Moscow, May 3 (AP) Russia's National Guard will deploy helicopters and drones in Moscow to monitor compliance with lockdown measures during holidays this week.

There is concern that warm spring weather and a string of holidays could draw people in large numbers to leave home and gather in woodland parks.

Monday and Tuesday are legal holidays and Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, a day that usually sees huge outdoor gatherings. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)