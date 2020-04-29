Russia's Defence Ministry to Discuss Coronavirus Response

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], April 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Defence Ministry board will discuss the response to COVID-19 outbreak and the construction of medical centres."Today, a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry board will be held in the Russian National Defence Control Centre in the format of a video conference," the ministry said."The meeting participants will discuss issues relating to the fight against coronavirus infection, providing assistance to Serbia and Italy by Russian military specialists, as well as the construction of multi-functional medical centres," it added.Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 93,500. The country's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 860. Over 8,450 people have recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

