Saher Bhamla: Her Bold Plan to Empower Women, Transform Climate

Saher Bhamla and the Bhamla Foundation: Driving Climate Action with Purpose, People, and the Planet. In a country where environmental campaigns often struggle to hold public attention, the Bhamla Foundation has managed to do something rare: make climate action feel urgent, visible, and deeply human. From Mumbai’s beaches to global conversations around sustainability, the foundation has built a movement rooted not only in awareness, but in action. At the heart of this next chapter is Saher Bhamla, a young environmental voice carrying forward a legacy of service while shaping it for a new generation.

Founded in 1989 by Asif Bhamla, the Bhamla Foundation began with a simple but powerful belief: ordinary citizens, when united by purpose, can respond to some of the biggest challenges of their time. What started as a cultural and social initiative has grown into one of India’s most active environmental and humanitarian organisations. Today, that vision is being carried ahead by Saher, Asif Bhamla’s daughter, who has emerged as a committed face of the foundation’s environmental mission.

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As Director and environmental advocate, Saher has grown up around the foundation’s work. For her, climate action is not a distant policy conversation. It is personal, practical, and immediate. Whether championing plastic reduction, tree plantation drives, climate awareness, or community-led sustainability, she represents a new generation of leadership that understands the environment cannot be separated from people’s everyday lives.

Over the years, the Bhamla Foundation has built an extraordinary footprint. With more than 30,000 patrons across India, over 550 beach clean-ups, 50,000 trees planted across 800 institutions, and waste management initiatives across Maharashtra, its work has touched both urban ecosystems and vulnerable communities. Its causes include beach and mangrove restoration, urban forestation, e-waste management, renewable energy advocacy, and support for children with disabilities and orphanages.

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The foundation’s philosophy captures its mission clearly: "One Earth, One Mission: Zero Waste. "

What sets the Bhamla Foundation apart is its ability to connect grassroots action with global relevance. Its association with the United Nations Environment Programme, along with partners such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Godrej Industries, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has given its campaigns a platform far beyond Mumbai. Yet the foundation’s strength remains its on-ground presence: people showing up, cleaning beaches, planting trees, changing habits, and building awareness one community at a time.

Campaigns such as #DhakkDhakkDharti, #HawaAaneDe, and #TikTikPlastic have reached millions through digital platforms, celebrity participation, biodegradable bag distributions, and public cleanliness drives. These were not just awareness campaigns; they turned sustainability into a cultural conversation. Saher has been an active part of this work, including the foundation’s #NowForClimate tree plantation drive for World Environment Day 2026, where she returned to her alma mater, D Y Patil International School, Worli, to inspire students to become part of the climate movement.

The foundation’s #BhoomiNamaskar campaign, created in partnership with Godrej Industries, has become one of its most recognisable initiatives. Focused on land restoration and environmental conservation, it introduced a simple but meaningful gesture: a salutation to the earth. Through music, public events, and mass outreach, "Bhoomi Namaskar" has become a symbol of gratitude, responsibility, and collective action.

Climate Action for People

But for Saher and the Bhamla Foundation, climate action is not only about the planet. It is also about people.

That is why the foundation’s latest initiative, #DriveHerFuture, feels especially significant. The Pink E-Rickshaw Support Initiative, launched in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will provide pink electric rickshaws to 1,000 women. The programme gives women more than a vehicle. It gives them mobility, livelihood, independence, and a place in India’s green transport future.

Its message is simple and powerful: "A woman with her own vehicle has her own voice. "

Electric rickshaws are a cleaner, more affordable alternative for urban transport. By placing women behind the wheel, the Bhamla Foundation turns sustainable mobility into a tool for empowerment. For 1,000 women, this initiative can mean financial independence, flexible work, dignity, and visibility in public life. For the city, it means cleaner transport and a stronger step toward inclusive climate action.

The presence of Smt. Amruta Fadnavis, singer, social activist, and banker, along with actor Bhumi Pednekar, further strengthens the campaign’s public voice. Their support reflects the wider importance of #DriveHerFuture: it is not a one-day event, but a movement connecting women’s empowerment with environmental responsibility.

As World Environment Day 2026 calls for urgent action under the banner of #NowForClimate, Saher Bhamla and the Bhamla Foundation are answering with purpose. Their work shows that climate action does not have to remain abstract. It can look like a planted tree, a cleaned beach, a restored mangrove, a school campaign, a public anthem, or a woman driving her own electric rickshaw toward a more independent future.

The Bhamla Foundation’s journey from local civic work to international recognition is a reminder that meaningful change begins with people who refuse to wait. And in Saher Bhamla, the foundation has a young leader carrying its legacy forward with conviction, compassion, and urgency.

This is where purpose meets the planet. And this is where the future begins to move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).