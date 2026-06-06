OpenAI has commenced the rollout of its 'Lockdown Mode' security feature to personal ChatGPT accounts, including Free, Plus, Pro, and self-serve Business tiers. Originally launched for enterprise users in February, this optional setting is designed to provide a robust defence against prompt injection attacks, a form of social engineering where malicious instructions are hidden within content that an AI may scan.

Mitigating Security Risks in AI Interactions

Prompt injection attacks occur when malicious actors embed hidden instructions in webpages, documents, or other content, attempting to force a model to prioritise these commands over the user's intent. OpenAI has clarified that Lockdown Mode is not a total preventative measure against the appearance of these injections in processed content, but rather a defensive layer that limits an attacker’s ability to access sensitive information. Anthropic’s Claude Surges 1,858%, Google Gemini Gains on ChatGPT in AI Search Race.

The security feature restricts several functionalities to reduce potential vulnerabilities. Once activated, live web browsing is limited to cached content, while features such as Deep Research and Agent Mode are disabled entirely. Additionally, the chatbot will stop pulling or displaying external web images within responses, and file downloads are blocked. Users retain the flexibility to deactivate Lockdown Mode for individual chat sessions via the status banner when full functionality is required.

Enhanced Account Management Tools

In conjunction with the release of Lockdown Mode, OpenAI has introduced an active session manager to bolster account security. This tool allows users to view every device and browser currently logged into their account, providing the ability to sign out of sessions individually or collectively. WWDC 2026: Apple Set to Unveil Revamped Siri, iOS 27, macOS 27 with AI at Crucial Developer Conference.

The company has advised that Lockdown Mode is not intended for all users, but is specifically recommended for security teams, executives, and individuals managing sensitive data. While manual file uploads and internal memory functions remain fully operational under this mode, the update represents a significant step in providing users with more granular control over their AI interaction security.

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