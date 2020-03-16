SC to Pronounce Judgment on Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Navy on Mar 17

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment tomorrow at 10.30 am on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy.Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi on December 2 became the first Naval woman pilot as she joined the operational duties at Kochi Naval base.She has been flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy. Shivangi was born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.In August, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

