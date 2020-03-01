Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Tea, Day 2

Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 242
New Zealand 1st innings:
Tom Latham b Shami
52
Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh
30
Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah
3
Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja
15
Henry Nicholls
c Kohli b Shami
14
BJ Watling
c Ravindra Jadeja b Bumrah
0
Colin de Grandhomme
b Ravindra Jadeja
26
Tim Southee
c Pant b Bumrah
0
Kyle Jamieson
c Pant b Shami
49
Neil Wagner
c Ravindra Jadeja b Shami
21
Trent Boult
not out
1
Extras (B-20, LB-4)
24
Total (For 10 wickets in 73.1 overs)
235
Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5, 153-6, 153-7, 177-8, 228-9, 235-10.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-5-62-3, Umesh Yadav 18-2-46-1, Mohammed Shami 23.1-3-81-4, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-22-2.
