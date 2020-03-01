Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Tea, Day 2

Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 242

New Zealand 1st innings:

Tom Latham b Shami

52

Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh

30

Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah

3

Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja

15

Henry Nicholls

c Kohli b Shami

14

BJ Watling

c Ravindra Jadeja b Bumrah

0

Colin de Grandhomme

b Ravindra Jadeja

26

Tim Southee

c Pant b Bumrah

0

Kyle Jamieson

c Pant b Shami

49

Neil Wagner

c Ravindra Jadeja b Shami

21

Trent Boult

not out

1

Extras (B-20, LB-4)

24

Total (For 10 wickets in 73.1 overs)

235

Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5, 153-6, 153-7, 177-8, 228-9, 235-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-5-62-3, Umesh Yadav 18-2-46-1, Mohammed Shami 23.1-3-81-4, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-22-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)