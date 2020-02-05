Selena Gomez to Launch Own Makeup Line This Summer

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): American Singer Selena Gomez is set to launch her new 'Rare Beauty' makeup line this summer. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to break the news to her fans and followers. "Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" read the caption of the post.The 'Rare' singer uploaded a video of herself with her team working on the upcoming beauty line which will only be made available at Sephora and RareBeauty.com.In the sneak peek, Selena shared some lipstick shades, eyeshadow, face products and more from the pre-production phase of the line which is named after her just-released album.Without giving any further details about her makeup launch, the new beauty mogul wrote, "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait." (ANI)

