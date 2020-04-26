Shimla Administration Allows Opening of Shops in Rural Areas

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours.In an order dated April 26, the administration allowed shops in rural areas to operate between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., however, tyre puncture shops were allowed to remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.The order further mentions that wearing face masks, following social distancing norms will be mandatory at the shops. Proper sanitisation measures should also be ensured by all the shop keepers.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is 40. Till now, 22 patients have either been cured or discharged, while one death has been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)