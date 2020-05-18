Shimla: Tibetan Women's Association Observes Black Day in Support of 11th Panchen Lama

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Regional Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) here on Saturday observed a black day in support of 11th Panchen Lama, Gendun Choekyi Nima, who was kidnapped at the age of six by the Chinese authority, soon after he was declared as the reincarnation of 10th Panchen Lama."Since for last 25 years, we the Tibetan people and its supporter from all over the world have been protesting for his released but all effort remain like utopian daydreaming as China has closed their both ears and eyes to face the world due to their cruelty," Regional Tibetan Women's Association (RTWA) said in a release.Members of RTWA, Shimla and other supporters had gathered here to pay homage to the 11th Panchen Lama by lighting lamps and reciting prayers for his quick release."We have also visited door to door by carrying slogan banners to remind them about the Panchen Lama," RTWA added.The women's association also presented a short clip to spread awareness about the issue.Besides, the community also organised art and drawing competition for the students these students made a portrait, slogans and drawing in awareness on the Panchen Lama.The students were awarded by the Tibetan women's Association. (ANI)

