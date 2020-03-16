Shut Down Schools and Universities, Embrace Social Distancing to Contain Covid 19 Spread: Government to States

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In a drastic step to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus the government has decided to go into a complete lockdown as it orders the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums and cultural centres. In addition to this, advised people not to undertake a journey that is not essential.Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary Health and Family Welfare ministry informed that social distancing measures as a preventive strategy has been proposed for implementation and these interventions should come in effect immediately and be enforced till 31 March 2020."Important measures include the closure of schools, colleges, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres. Students should be advised to stay at home. Online studies should be promoted. Travelling through buses, trains and aeroplanes if not necessary should be avoided. Private Institutions should promote Work From Home. Restaurants should ensure proper hygiene, open area sitting with proper distance," said the official. The officials briefing about the steps to be enforced to prevent the spread of Coronavirus stated that chief secretaries of all states have been sent the communication from the centre on how to contain the Covid -19 that has been declared a pandemic by the WHO."We continue to review the situation at the highest political and administrative level. The committee of secretaries chaired by cabinet secretary has reviewed on how to control the spread. Based on the recommendation, group of ministers had detailed discussion in their seventh meeting today," informed Luv Aggarwal, joint secretray, Health and Family Welfare.In addition to this, local authorities too have been rope in for effective implementation of the orders."The local authorities should have a dialogue with sports event organisers. They may be advised to postpone these events for a later date. Other includingreligious leaders should be asked to avoid mass gatherings. Trade associations can be roped in for better communication against Corona. They can display dos and dont's to places like subzi mandi and Anaj Mandi, the places where essential services are provided. This would also be applicable till March 31, 2020," stated the official. The senior officials while stating that they are keeping a close watch over the patients, tracking is a difficult process as the agencies are not getting much support from the infected."Despite all odds, we can say that contact tracing has led to more than 5,200 contacts which are kept under surveillance. We require society and government approach to deal with Covid 19 disease. Govt is taking preventive steps," informed the official. (ANI)

