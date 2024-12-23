New Delhi, December 23: Tributes poured in for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal who died on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying a glorious chapter of Indian cinema has ended with his passing but his work will continue to be admired by generations to come. Political leaders and parties, people from the film industry and other walks of life hailed him a master storyteller who redefined cinema, inspired all with his films and created stars out of great actors.

President Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. "A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," she posted on X. Shyam Benegal Passes Away at 90: Look Back at Illustrious Work of Veteran Filmmaker.

PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Benegal, "whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema". "His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Benegal's "tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Benegal was a visionary filmmaker who brought India's stories to life with depth and sensitivity. "His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide." Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said Benegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. "He created stars out of great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil" Shyam Benegal No More: Legendary Filmmaker Behind ‘Ankur,’ ‘Mandi,’ and ‘Manthan’ Passes Away at 90.

Tributes Pour in for Shyam Benegal

The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television. He started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2024

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

Saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal ji, a visionary filmmaker who brought India’s stories to life with depth and sensitivity. His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/J6ARdNiVNV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2024

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said Shyam Benegal passing is heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. He said Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. "It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti,' he posted on X.

Akshay Kumar said he is "pained" after learning about Benegal's death.

"One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti," he said.

In her Instagram Story, Kajol said Benegal's contributions to Indian cinema are "immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work". "Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema," said producer Karan Johar on Instagram Story.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said Benegal was the best at expressing "poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives".

Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi also paid tributes to Benegal. "Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. "His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!" he wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha's former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled the death of the filmmaker.

Kumar said Benegal's demise has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking. "I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace," he said in his condolence message.

Patnaik described Benegal as a "doyen" of Indian cinema. Director Sandip Ray described the death of Benegal as a personal loss for the Ray family, recalling that the ace director had made a documentary on his father, the legendary Satyajit Ray, whom he affectionately called 'Manikda.'

Talking to PTI, Sandip expressed his shock at the news of Benegal's passing, remembering how the two shared a warm, personal bond that deepened after the filmmaker made Ankur (1974). "Whenever my father visited Mumbai, Benegal would invite him to his home and to film screenings. They had a unique relationship," Sandip said. Benegal died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI. He is survived by his daughter and wife Nira Benegal.

Just nine days ago, on his 90th birthday, actors who had worked with him through the decades gathered to wish him on the landmark day, almost as a last sayonara to the filmmaker who had given them perhaps the best roles of their careers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)