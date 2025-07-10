Mumbai , July 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Sindoor bridge, rebuilt in the place of the 150-year-old Carnac bridge in Mumbai, connecting the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai. Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said that the government decided to rename the bridge as Sindoor bridge as Carnac was a "tyrannical Governor" whereas the Operation Sindoor "reside in the hearts of Indians."

"Sindoor Bridge is being inaugurated in Mumbai today in place of the damaged Carnac bridge, which was demolished... Carnac was a tyrannical Governor. We know Operation Sindoor resides in the hearts of Indians. That is why we have decided to change the bridge's name to Bridge Sindoor." The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for its terror-related activities by striking their terror infrastructure. Sindoor Bridge Reopening: Mumbai’s Carnac Bridge Renamed After Operation Sindoor Set To Be Inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis on July 10 at 10 AM.

Fadnavis further informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. "I want to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have completed this bridge in record time... I dedicate this bridge to the people of Mumbai. Mumbaikars can start using this bridge from 3 pm today," he said. Under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, engineers from the Bridge Department successfully completed construction of the Sindoor flyover on schedule by June 10, 2025. The bridge is crucial for traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas in South Mumbai. Sindoor Bridge Reopening: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Refurbished Flyover, Earlier Known As Carnac Bridge on July 10.

The 150-year-old Carnac bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway, leading to its dismantling in August 2022. To maintain connectivity between the east and west in the Masjid Bunder area, BMC reconstructed the bridge based on the design approved by the Central Railway. As per the BMC, the total length of the bridge is 328 meters (70 meters within railway limits) The bridge consists of two 550-metric-ton steel girders, each 70 meters long, 26.5 meters wide, and 10.8 meters high, mounted on RCC piers.

