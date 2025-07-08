Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Sindoor flyover, which was earlier known as Carnac, on July 10.

According to a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the bridge will connect East and West South Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will be prominently present on the occasion.

Located a short distance from Masjid Bunder railway station and connecting to P. D'Mello Road, the Sindoor (formerly Carnac) Railway Flyover, connecting the east and west zones of South Mumbai, will allow two-way traffic and provide a convenient route for commuters.

The event will also be attended by Minister of IT and Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Ashish Shelar, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Co-Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, MLAs Sunil Shinde and Rajhans Singh, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and other dignitaries.

Under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, engineers from the Bridge Department successfully completed construction of the Sindoor flyover on schedule by June 10, 2025. The bridge is crucial for traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas in South Mumbai.

The 150-year-old Carnac bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway, leading to its dismantling in August 2022. To maintain connectivity between the east and west in the Masjid Bunder area, BMC reconstructed the bridge based on the design approved by the Central Railway.

As per the BMC, the total length of the bridge is 328 meters (70 meters within railway limits)

The bridge consists of two 550-metric-ton steel girders, each 70 meters long, 26.5 meters wide, and 10.8 meters high, mounted on RCC piers.

"Works such as RCC deck slab, asphalting, and approach roads on both sides have been completed," the release stated.

The southern girder was successfully launched on October 19, 2024, and the northern girder was launched on January 26 and 30, 2025, during special blocks taken by Central Railway for traffic and power. The process involved moving the 550-ton girder over 58 meters suspended above railway tracks, then lowering it by around 2 meters, and placing it precisely on RCC piers--a challenging and risky civil engineering feat that required expert consultation.

The entire eastern side, including foundation and asphalting, was completed within just four months.

All construction and related works were completed in coordination with BMC's Bridge Department. A load test was conducted to check load capacity, stability, and safety. Work on approach roads, road concrete, mastic, anti-crash barriers, painting, road markings, etc., is complete, and the bridge is now ready for public use.

BMC has received the necessary Structural Stability Certificate, Safety Certificate, and No Objection Certificate from the Railways for commissioning the bridge. (ANI)

