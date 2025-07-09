The wait for the opening of South Mumbai’s Carnac Bridge is finally over, as the recently renovated Carnac Road Overbridge (ROB), located near Masjid Bunder railway station, is set to be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, July 10 at 10 AM. The overbridge, which connects the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai, has been rechristened as "Sindoor Bridge" in honour of Operation Sindoor, the military action launched against terrorist camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received the structural stability certificate, safety certificate, and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Indian Railways. "The Sindoor Bridge is now ready for vehicular traffic," said the BMC. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to Inaugurate Sindoor Flyover, Earlier Known as Carnac on July 10.

Carnac Bridge Renamed As ‘Sindoor Bridge’ Set To Be Inaugurated on July 10

The wait for opening of South Mumbai’s Carnac bridge is finally over. The vital east-west connector which has been rebuilt and has been renamed as Sindoor Bridge. The new structure, located near Masjid Bunder railway station, is set to be inaugurated on Thursday, July 10 at 10… https://t.co/xNcv9sw1rZ pic.twitter.com/ytaKeHRE9R — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 8, 2025

#BREAKING Mumbai's reconstructed Carnac Bridge will now be called the Sindoor Bridge and is set to be inaugurated on July 10. BMC says it has received the structural stability certificate, safety certificate, and No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Indian Railways. "The Sindoor… pic.twitter.com/Q3OfkLyDhH — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) July 8, 2025

