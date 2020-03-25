Solskjaer, Stoney Share Message for Manchester United Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Manchester [UK], Mar 25 (ANI): Manchester United managers of men's and women's teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these 'unprecedented times'."Firstly, on behalf of everyone at Manchester United, our thoughts are with anyone who has been directly affected by this virus and everyone dealing with the impact of it. All our gratitude goes to the healthcare staff working on the frontline of the NHS here in the UK and in hospitals around the world at this particularly difficult time," Solskjaer and Stoney said in a statement posted on the club's Twitter handle."We are all having to adjust - fans, players, coaches - to a new way of living, without our fix of football, although we all agree that everyone's health and wellbeing at this time is much more important. These are unprecedented times and we now need to all come together to combat this global pandemic," they added.They further stated that people need to change their behaviour and follow government guidelines to help control the spread of the coronavirus."It is important for everyone to follow government guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19, wherever you are in the world. That's what we're doing at Manchester United, with all our players now training at home, following individual programmes and using technology to stay in touch with our medical, fitness and coaching staff. For everyone's wellbeing, we all need to change our behaviour and look at new ways of communicating," they said. (ANI)

