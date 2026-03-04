Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal travel to the American Express Stadium on 4 March 2026, to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a high-stakes midweek encounter. Mikel Arteta’s side currently holds a five-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, and with the defending champions hosting Nottingham Forest simultaneously, the Gunners know there is no room for error. Brighton, meanwhile, have recently rediscovered their form with back-to-back victories and are looking to climb into the top half of the standings. EPL 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko Score As Manchester United Edge Past Crystal Palace

How to Watch Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).