Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa host Chelsea at Villa Park on 5 March 2026, in a pivotal Premier League 2025-26 fixture that could redefine the race for European qualification. Unai Emery's side enter the match seeking to solidify their top-six standing, while Chelsea, under the continued rebuilding phase of Enzo Maresca, are looking to bridge the gap to the Champions League places after a period of improved consistency. With both teams favouring high-intensity, possession-based football, the mid-week clash is expected to be a tactical highlight of the current campaign.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 Date Wednesday, 4 March 2026 Venue Villa Park, Birmingham Kick-off 7:45 PM GMT / 1:15 AM IST (5 March) Villa League Position 5th (48 Points) Chelsea League Position 8th (42 Points) Referee Anthony Taylor Key Player to Watch Ollie Watkins (AVL) / Cole Palmer (CHE)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Team News

The match represents a significant six-pointer for European aspirations. A win for Aston Villa would move them six points clear of Chelsea, potentially ending the London club's hopes of a top-four finish. Conversely, a Chelsea victory would pull them within striking distance of the Europa League spots.

Historically, this fixture has produced tight contests. Last season, the sides played out a goalless draw in the FA Cup before Villa secured a narrow league win. Tactics tonight will likely revolve around the mid-field battle, where Villa’s disciplined defensive block will look to frustrate Chelsea’s intricate build-up play and exploit the visitors on the counter-attack.

