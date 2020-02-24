Congress President Sonia Gandhi Condemns Delhi Violence, Appeals for Peace and Harmony

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 24: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat "ill-intentioned" forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Expressing deep condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, Gandhi also expressed solidarity with his family. Delhi Violence: Holiday Declared in Schools For Tomorrow in North East District, CBSE Board Exams To Go As Per Time Table.

"There can be no space for violence in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, nor can there be any place in the country for forces that seek to impose their communal and divisive ideology on the people," the Congress leader said in a statement.

