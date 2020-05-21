Spanish Footballer Aritz Aduriz Announces Retirement

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz on Wednesday announced his retirement saying that his body has said 'enough'.The 39-year-old took to Twitter and posted a statement to announce his decision."The time has come. Many times, I have said that football will leave you before you leave it. Yesterday, the doctors told me to go see the surgeon, sooner rather than later, to get a prosthetic to replace my hip and to try and go about my everyday life, as normally as possible. Unfortunately, my body has said 'enough'," Aduriz wrote."I can't help my teammates the way I would like to, nor the way they deserve. That is the life of a professional athlete. Simple. Very simple. Unfortunately, we are living through situations much more grim and painful; the pandemic that we are suffering from has left us with irreparable damage and we have to keep fighting it, together," he added.Aduriz, in August last year, said that he will retire from the game at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, the current season has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Therefore, I do not want you to worry about me, this is just an anecdote. Let's forget about the finals we dreamt about because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes. the time has come to say goodbye, and this is how the road ends for me - unforgettable and marvellous, from beginning to end. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," the message read. (ANI)

