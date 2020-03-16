Sports Administrator Commander Kehar Singh Dead

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Sports administrator Commander Kehar Singh (retd), who was associated with Mumbai's football and hockey bodies, died on Monday.

He was 89-years-old and died at MGM Hospital in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, his son Ranvir Singh told PTI.

A senior Western Indian Football Association official said Singh was one of the founding members of the Mumbai District Football Association.

It is also learnt that Singh was secretary of erstwhile Bombay Hockey Association Limited (BHAL).

According to Ranvir, his father was also the secretary of Indian Navy Sports Control Board.

Singh is survived by three sons and two daughters.

He will cremated in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday noon. PTI

